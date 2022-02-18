Best mattress sales of Presidents Day weekend 2022

Many top mattress retailers offer incentives that add value and peace of mind. As you shop, make note of sleep trials, delivery options, return policies and warranties that will simplify your purchase and protect your investment.

If your mattress is filled with lumps, sags in the middle or has simply become uncomfortable, now is a great time to find a new mattress you’ll love for an unbeatable price. Presidents Day weekend is here, and with it comes mattress sales on quality brands from top retailers.

When you shop for a new mattress, it’s important to consider the type of support you prefer and the size you need. Understanding the characteristics of foam, innerspring, adjustable air and hybrid models will also help you find your perfect mattress match.

Signs it’s time for a new mattress

There are many signs that indicate your mattress is no longer providing a good night’s sleep. While a middle that sags and springs that are detectable or popping through the surface are obvious, restlessness and body stiffness and pains are all signs you’ll benefit from a new mattress.

If you are contemplating a new mattress but don’t mind your old one, keep in mind that replacing it could improve your sleep significantly. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, replacing mattresses older than 5 years results in better sleep within 4 weeks.

Choosing mattress support

Mattress support level is an individual preference. While some people prefer a soft mattress that hugs the body, others prefer a firm sleep surface.

Soft support — which is sometimes referred to as plush — doesn’t transfer motion like firmer mattresses tend to do. The downside is that the support is minimal and won’t work for everyone. Heavier individuals and those who are prone to back and joint pain typically achieve better sleep on firmer models. However, an extremely firm surface can aggravate pressure points. For these reasons, mattresses with medium to medium-firm support work well for many consumers.

Mattress types

There are four main categories of mattresses — innerspring, foam, hybrid and adjustable air. Innerspring mattresses are constructed on inner coils that give the structure bounce. They are fairly affordable but tend to wear out prematurely.

Foam mattresses adjust to the body’s contours and have varying numbers of foam layers. Because they tend to sleep hot, some models are infused with gel that provides a cooling effect during sleep.

With a combination of supportive coils and soft top layers made of different types of materials, hybrid mattresses stand out in terms of versatility. Many varieties are available for personalized support.

Adjustable air mattresses have built-in air pockets that can be adjusted for customized sleep. Often called “sleep number,” the unique technology makes it possible for two sleepers to have two different support levels on the same mattress.

Mattress sizes

Do you sleep alone or with a partner? Do you like a lot of space to change sleep positions? What are the dimensions of your bedroom? The answers to these questions will help you choose from standard mattress sizes, which include twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Best Presidents Day weekend mattress sales

Saatva Classic Hybrid Innerspring Mattress

The supportive innersprings of this mattress are topped with plush layers for responsive support. It’s structured for reliable airflow and has a breathable cover. It’s available in plush soft, luxury firm and firm support levels. Save up to $450 when you shop this weekend.

Sold by Saatva

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze Ultimate Cooling Mattress

Hot sleepers will love this mattress’s cooling technology that sleeps as much as 8 degrees cooler than standard mattresses. It provides medium support and is compatible with the brand’s adjustable base. Tempur-Pedic’s Presidents Day sale will save you as much as $300 off the regular price.

Sold by Tempur-Pedic and Macy’s

Leesa Original Foam Mattress

This all-foam mattress is a top-seller for good reasons — it adjusts to the body’s contours, has a cooling top layer and offers support that works for any type of sleeper. This Presidents Day, Leesa is offering up to $500 in savings on mattresses, with this one being $100-$200 off depending on the size.

Sold by Leesa and Macy’s

Serta iComfort by CF Hybrid Firm Mattress

It’s the carbon fiber memory foam channels of this mattress that provide firm yet comfortable support. It’s crafted with gel foam layers that cool during sleep. At a savings of $1,140, this mattress deal is too good to miss.

Sold by Macy’s

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress combines firmness, softness and support for stay-cool comfort throughout the night. Multiple foam layers provide support where it’s most needed. In addition to a $399 discount, you’ll get $399 worth of accessories for total savings of $798. Twin and Twin XL mattresses will have $299 worth of accessories.

Sold by Nectar

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

A cozy Cashmere blend, memory foam layers and supportive innersprings make this mattress a worthwhile investment in comfort. What’s more, it comes with a lifetime warranty. This weekend you’ll also enjoy $200 in savings and a $299-$399 accessory set with your purchase (depending on the mattress size).

Sold by DreamCloud

Birch Living Natural Mattress

Birch Living’s award-winning natural mattress is ideal for allergy sufferers, thanks to the hypoallergenic materials that include natural latex and organic cotton and wool. The Presidents Day special includes a $400 discount for any sized of mattress along with two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Sold by Birch Living

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

With its responsive springs, cooling gel and body-hugging foam layers, this mattress offers the features that promote restful sleep. Its zoned structure provides targeted support without aggravating pressure points. Casper is offering 15% off the purchase price during the weekend sales event.

Sold by Casper, Amazon and Macy’s

