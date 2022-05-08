Which gift for Halo fans is best?

Halo Infinite is set to come out in December on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows 10 PC. With the game coming out just in time for the holidays, many people are excited for the next part of Master Chief’s story.

Whether you’re an avid fan of the Halo franchise or you know someone who is, there are plenty of action figures, apparel items, accessories and more to keep you satisfied while you wait. If you’re not sure what to choose, here is Halo merchandise — new and old — any fan is sure to enjoy.

Action figures

HALO 6.5-Inch Spartan Collection

Master Chief, also known as John-117, is a super-soldier capable of fighting any enemy on the battlefield with ease. This highly articulated Halo action figure stands at six and a half inches and comes with Master Chief’s iconic assault rifle and brand-new sidekick pistol. This action figure also comes with a code to unlock in-game content for the upcoming Halo Infinite game.

Sold by Amazon

Funko POP! Games: Halo Master Chief with Cortana

This Halo collectible merchandise includes a miniature Master Chief with his artificial-intelligence companion, Cortana. Since it’s created in the Funkopop style, it also fits well with any existing collection.

Sold by Amazon

Halo 4-Inch World of Halo Brute Captain and Mangler

Made for teens, this officially licensed Halo merchandise comes with a code that will unlock special content in the Halo Infinite game. The Brute Captain action figure is completely playable, and is the perfect counterpart to Master Chief.

Sold by Amazon

Toys

Mega Construx Halo Breakout Banshee

This Halo Infinite-inspired Banshee is perfect for those who want to build the newest airship from the enemy Covenant while waiting for Halo Infinite to release. It comes with two firing missile launchers and a compartment that can fit a tiny Elite Ultra figurine. Plus, it has interchangeable weapon accessories and complements any Mega Construx set.

Sold by Amazon

Mega Construx Halo UNSC Hornet Blitz

Another great find from Mega Construx, this buildable flying machine from Halo has great details, including an opening cockpit, rotating engine pods and functional launchers. It comes with two miniature action figures: a Grunt Minor and a UNSC Pilot.

Sold by Amazon

Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle

Inspired by Halo Infinite, this building set is great for those who want something fun, creative and a little challenging. It includes a two-in-one building toy with a complete UNSC compound or Pelican. It also comes with three collectible micro action figures: the pilot, a hunter and Master Chief himself. Each miniature figure has a display stand and corresponding weapon accessories. In all, this set comes with 2,024 individual building pieces, which are all compatible with similar building sets.

Sold by Amazon

Halo Energy Sword

Made from polyester, this toy Halo sword is sure to inspire the imagination of more active kids and Halo fans. It’s also a good collector’s item.

Sold by Amazon

Apparel

Halo Master Chief 360 Men’s Crew Socks

Made with high-quality polyester and stretchy spandex, these socks sport a 360-degree design of the mighty Spartan. Officially licensed by Halo, these socks are machine washable, durable and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Yangxud Unisex Adult Shirt

Made with 100% cotton, this shirt displays the iconic Legendary Difficulty symbol in all its threatening glory. This symbol is a subtle way for Halo fans who’ve beaten the campaign on its most difficult setting (excepting the “Mythic” difficulty setting). The shirt is unisex and comes in several sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Disguise Master Chief Adult Full Helmet

This adult-sized helmet is great for those who want to dress up as the mighty Spartan soldier for Halloween or any other costume-party occasion. The helmet is approximately seven inches from one side to the other and eight inches from front to back. It’s a great way to tie together a Halo-inspired costume, but it also makes for a great collector’s item.

Sold by Amazon

Books

‘Halo: The Fall of Reach’

Well-organized and dramatically written, this classic Halo book gives fans a chance to dive into the world of Halo and see where it all started. The narrative takes place during one of the pivotal moments in the lore of Halo. It’s written in a way that both younger and older Halo fans can enjoy.

Sold by Amazon

‘Halo Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to the Halo Universe’

Written in 2019, this Halo encyclopedia contains artwork from all the Halo games and illustrates the world’s history, characters, enemies and notable weapons. It’s a great book for avid Halo historians and collectors alike. Aside from awesome visuals and designs taken directly from the games, this book serves as a detailed, written guide to the Halo universe.

Sold by Amazon

Décor

Trends International Halo Art Poster

This poster depicts Halo over the ages. It comes in two sizes with the option for a frame or no frame. Made with high-quality graphics, this poster fits well into any collector’s or gamer’s room.

Sold by Amazon

Trends International Halo Infinite Poster

A little over 22 x 34 inches, this Halo Infinite poster sets the vibe for Halo fans who can’t wait for the game and have a little extra wall space to fill. It’s high-quality and has high-resolution graphics.

Sold by Amazon

Electronics

RGB Gaming Mouse Pad

If a fan you know loves playing on the computer, consider this beautiful Red Green Blue gaming mouse pad. The extra-large design offers a smooth gaming experience. Plus, it’s waterproof and has a plug-and-play feature for easy gaming.

Sold by Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller

For Halo fans who want to play Halo Infinite in split-screen co-op mode when it comes out, this wireless controller is a great option. It’s compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One and computer platforms. It also comes in a variety of colors.

Sold by Amazon

