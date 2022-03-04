Best Chromebook accessories

Google’s first Chromebooks launched in 2011 and included the Samsung Series 5 and the Acer AC700. They retailed for $349-$499. Chromebooks have become increasingly popular, and 2020 was the first year that Chromebooks outsold Apple’s Macs.

Which Chromebook accessory is best?

Not everyone knows the difference between a traditional laptop and a Chromebook. Essentially, a Chromebook is more like a traditional laptop, but there’s one big difference: it uses Google’s ChromeOS as the operating system.

By moving away from Windows, Google is in full control over the development and compatibility. But just as there are several models from different manufacturers available, so too are there all kinds of accessories. For your fingers to dance up and down the keyboard with minimal effort, take a look at the Logitech K580 Slim Wireless Keyboard for Chrome OS.

What to know before you buy Chromebook accessories

Better control and portability

Chromebooks are great, but you can make your life a lot easier if you have the right accessories. Consider which additions will make navigating the menus and software a breeze, like a mouse, a better keyboard or an extra monitor.

Increase your storage space

All computers and laptops suffer from the dreaded “low space” problem if you don’t plan in advance. Have a look at how much free space you have available on your Chromebook. Consider upping the storage space with an external hard drive or a memory card reader.

Set a budget

It’s easy to get excited about all the accessories available for Chromebooks. From better keyboards and speakers to adapters and extra monitors, there are seemingly endless possibilities. Before you go on a spending spree, set yourself a budget. Try to stick within the financial boundaries as much as possible. Remember, if you can’t buy it this month, you can also try to buy it the next.

What to look for in quality Chromebook accessories

Build quality

If you’re going to fork over some money for an accessory, you want to know it’ll last for a long time. Make sure that the build quality is satisfactory and not made from cheap materials. In most cases, it’s better to go with a trusted brand than an unfamiliar one.

Compatibility

The amazing thing about virtually all Chromebooks is that most accessories can be used universally between them. Just like traditional laptops, you don’t need to stick with one particular brand when shopping around for accessories. If you have a USB add-on, it will most certainly work on another. Things like mice, keyboards, and webcams can be used interchangeably between devices.

Increased functionality

Chromebooks (and laptops in general) are difficult to upgrade when it comes to internal components. Look for quality Chromebook accessories that give you more functionality if you can’t upgrade the RAM or CPU. It’s best to try to get the most out of your current Chromebook than looking to upgrade over one or two aspects that might not be to your liking anymore.

How much you can expect to spend on Chromebook accessories

The price of a Chromebook accessory largely depends on what kind of add-on it is and who made it. Affordable accessories can retail for $10-$20. More feature-rich additions are more expensive, so you can expect to pay around $40-$70.

Chromebook accessories FAQ

Can you use the accessories for gaming on a Chromebook?

A. Yes you can, especially the mouse and keyboard options. For gaming on the Chromebook itself, you need to make sure your system meets the required specifications of the game to be able to play it.

Do I need an extra hard drive or storage accessories with a Chromebook?

A. That depends on how much work you do and whether you need your files to be portable. While Chromebooks come with standard hard drive space that’s difficult to upgrade, each one comes with 100GB of cloud storage. You need a hard drive accessory if you need to exchange large files between your computers.

What’s the best Chromebook accessory to buy?

Top Chromebook accessory

Logitech K580 Slim Wireless Keyboard for Chrome OS

What you need to know: Use a bigger keyboard to get your work done faster.

What you’ll love: The wireless keyboard from Logitech has been designed specifically for the Chrome operating system. It comes with dedicated keys for Google Assistant, searching, launching applications, and controlling media. It features a full key set with an additional numeric pad and 15 Function keys. It comes with a 2.4GHz USB receiver and has a range of up to 33 feet. There’s also a space on the keyboard where you can rest your mobile device.

What you should consider: Even though it’s a wireless keyboard, it uses two AAA batteries; it doesn’t charge through a USB cable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chromebook accessory for the money

MATEIN 14-Inch Chromebook Sleeve Case

What you need to know: Protect your Chromebook with a stylish laptop bag.

What you’ll love: Made from soft padded, fluffy fabric, this laptop case is just the right size for 14-inch Chromebooks. When laid flat, the lid opens a full 90 degrees, giving you access to the Chromebook and all the USB ports. There are elastic straps in the corners to keep the Chromebook from moving around. On the front, there’s an additional storage pocket for accessories like cables or a keyboard.

What you should consider: The laptop bag doesn’t come with a shoulder strap, so you’ll have to carry it in your hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 Hub Adapter

What you need to know: Expand your connectivity possibilities with a useful hub.

What you’ll love: The Chromebook doesn’t have a lot of USB ports or even a card reader. With this Anker 7-in-1 hub adapter, you’ll add more options for accessing storage devices. It features an HDMI port for an extra screen, an SD card reader, and USB-A and USB-C data ports. It also has high-speed pass-through charging with Power Delivery. The device comes with a travel pouch.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the USB-A and USB-C data ports charge devices very slowly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

