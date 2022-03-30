Which Belgian waffle maker is best?

If your idea of heaven is a fresh, crispy waffle with deep cavities for luxurious pools of syrup and whipped cream, consider buying a Belgian waffle maker. This simple home appliance lets you recreate this diner staple any time of day. Topped with syrup, yogurt and granola or preserves, waffles are a delicious treat for your family.

The Cuisinart Rotating Waffle Maker creates perfect waffles every time. This is the best choice if you like to balance a crispy outside with a soft, fluffy interior.

What to know before you buy a Belgian waffle maker

Stovetop or electric?

Waffle makers have been around for about as long as there has been the combination of flour, sugar, eggs and milk.

Some stovetop waffle makers can be used not only directly on your range but also over other heat sources, such as a campfire or camp stove. They are more portable for when you crave waffles in the wild (or just at your campsite or in your RV).

On the other hand, while electric waffle makers require an outlet, they produce more consistent results.

Waffle capacity

How many people in your family wake up anxiously awaiting waffles? This is a crucial question when considering which Belgian waffle maker is best for you.

Seasoning

Many Belgian waffle makers use cast-iron plates that are non-stick, and some of these require seasoning before the first use. If your waffle maker does not come pre-seasoned, you’ll need to take that extra step before using.

What to look for in a quality Belgian waffle maker

Safety features

Safety features are crucial when it comes to cooking in the morning or with small children underfoot. Look for stay-cool handles and a housing that does not heat as the waffles cook.

Removable cooking plates

No matter the material of the plates, they are easier to clean when they are removable. Removable cast-iron plates are also easier to season when their non-stick quality begins to fail.

Readiness lights

It can be challenging to know exactly when to add the batter to the machine. A readiness light indicates the point at which your waffle maker is hot enough to cook.

Temperature adjustments

If you like an extra-crispy outside, but your family prefers a little more softness, you’ll want a machine with adjustable temperature controls. Even a simple dial lets you customize the waffles’ texture.

Extra accessories

Dialing in the perfect waffle is easier if the maker you choose comes with recipe recommendations. Look for measuring cups for precise batter control, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a Belgian waffle maker

It’s an affordable kitchen appliance. You can get a good one for $15-$100.

Belgian waffle maker FAQ

How do you make perfect Belgian waffles?

A. Once you perfect the recipe for the batter, there are some tricks to get perfect waffles every time.

Oil or grease the waffle maker between each waffle.

the waffle maker between each waffle. Treat the first waffle as the sacrificial waffle that helps you gauge the perfect cooking temperature (still delicious but not very pretty).

as the sacrificial waffle that helps you gauge the perfect cooking temperature (still delicious but not very pretty). Let cooked waffles rest on a wire rack to keep them from becoming soggy.

on a wire rack to keep them from becoming soggy. Re-season your cast iron waffle maker if you notice waffles sticking.

your cast iron waffle maker if you notice waffles sticking. Cook and freeze extra waffles for an easy mid-week breakfast.

Can kids use a Belgian waffle maker?

A. Yes. If you’d like to make breakfast with your kids, look for a waffle maker with safety features that keep the heat on the inside. This makes it easy for even your youngest family members to surprise you with breakfast in bed.

What else will waffle?

A. You can also try:

Hash browns

Falafel

Eggs

Pizza

Rice

Uncrustable sandwiches

Quesadillas

Sliders

Chicken nuggets

If you use your waffle maker to create savory treats, make sure to clean it thoroughly between uses.

What’s the best Belgian waffle maker to buy?

Top Belgian waffle maker

Cuisinart Rotating Waffle Maker

What you need to know: It makes perfect Belgian waffles and is easy to use.

What you’ll love: It creates restaurant-quality waffles. The maker rotates for even cooking, and a timer lets you know when your waffle is ready to go. A measuring cup is included so you’ll never overfill the machine.

What you should consider: Even though the handle folds for storage, the waffle maker is tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Top Belgian waffle maker for the money

Hamilton Beach Four-Slice Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: It makes double the waffles in half the time and is great for families.

What you’ll love: The nonstick plates easily release every waffle every time. Waffles are ready in five minutes or less, and operation is so simple a child could do it. The lid latches for easy and safe storage.

What you should consider: This maker operates at one temperature, which means you cannot customize the crispness of your waffles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What you need to know: There are no bells and whistles here, but waffles are perfect every time.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel housing is durable and good-looking, plus easy to clean. The cooking plates are easy to clean and non-stick. There is just one dial for temperature control. It features a stay-cool handle.

What you should consider: It takes up space on the counter, but it stores easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

