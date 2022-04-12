WHAT ARE THE 10 BEST BUYBUYBABY CAR SEATS?

A car seat is an absolute must-have for all babies and toddlers. In many places, parents and caretakers are required to use a car seat or booster for kids up to 10 or 11 years old.

Since these seats are so important for keeping a child safe, it’s worth it to take the time and find a quality car seat. That said, you don’t need to spend a fortune to buy a seat that’s safe and comfortable.

Baby-products retailer BuyBuyBaby sells top-notch car seats at a range of price points, so you’re sure to find one that works for you and your child.

INFANT CAR SEATS VS. CONVERTIBLE CAR SEATS

Infant car seats are rear-facing car seats designed for newborns up to around 1 year of age. They generally have carry handles so you can move a sleeping baby from the car to the house easily. They also often fit into a travel-system stroller, so they’re perfect for going out and about.

Convertible car seats cover several stages of a child’s life, so you can use them for longer periods before your child outgrows them. Some convert from infant seats to toddler seats and eventually boosters, while others convert from toddler seats to boosters. Make sure to check the product details before making a purchase. Some are forward-facing only, while others can remain in the rear-facing position into toddlerhood and beyond.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A CAR SEAT

Quality car seats should undergo rigorous crash testing for safety. Car seats should have a sturdy five-point harness to keep your child secure while still being easy for adults to release when they need to take it out of the car. They should have good padding with the option for extra padding for newborns, which you can remove as your child grows. Also, look for removable, washable covers since they get dirty easily.

BEST INFANT CAR SEATS

Graco SnugRide SnugFit 35 DLX Infant Car Seat

A safe, secure choice for infants, this car seat features five recline positions and connects to its LATCH base with ease. The “Graco ProtectPlus” engineering ensures this design withstood a range of rigorous crash tests to make it as safe as possible. The anti-rebound bar offers an extra layer of protection in the rear-facing position.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat

Lightweight yet strong, this versatile seat for infants is compatible with Chicco strollers to create a handy travel system. The strong shell and EPS energy-absorbing foam provides exceptional impact protection. And the leveling foot helps you find the right base installation for a secure foundation. Thanks to the SuperCinch LATCH tightener, it’s easier than ever to get a secure fit.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Nido Infant Car Seat

It might be on the pricier side, but this seat has several excellent features that make it worth the cost. You can move the adjustable side impact protection into six different positions without rethreading the seat. The dual-stage cushion system helps you position your baby’s head in the right spot. It has a fully adjustable seat recline, allowing you to adjust the angle.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat

This light car seat only weighs 10 pounds, but it offers exceptional protection for your little one, thanks to clever engineering. It features impact-absorbing foam and an adjustable headrest with side impact protection. The SMARTSecure System makes it extremely easy to fit the seat into place, and it includes an indicator that changes from red to green when you install it properly.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Maxi-Cosi Mico 30 Infant Car Seat

Well-padded and comfortable, your baby will be snug and secure in this seat. It’s easy to install with a one-click LATCH system, so you won’t need to wrestle it into place. Also, the harness holders conveniently keep the straps out of the way as you put your baby down in the seat.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

BEST CONVERTIBLE CAR SEATS

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat

This seat accommodates various weights and ages, from 4-pound babies to toddlers to 2-year-old kids. It converts from rear-facing to a forward-facing toddler seat and holds up to 65 pounds. It has a steel-reinforced frame and uses EPS energy-absorbing foam to absorb the impact in an accident.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Baby Jogger City Turn Convertible Car Seat

Kids can stay in this convertible car seat for years. It’s suitable for babies, toddlers and kids from 4-65 pounds. It has rear- and forward-facing modes, and the steel-reinforced frame keeps them safe. The press-button LATCH system is easy to use, too.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Chicco NextFit Max ClearTex Convertible Car Seat

This seat fits children from newborns (including babies weighing as little as 4 pounds) right up until they are 65 pounds and 49 inches tall. You can use it in the rear-facing mode for kids up to 50 pounds, and it offers up to 25% more legroom to keep kids feeling comfortable in the rear-facing setup for longer.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Cybex Sirona S SensorSafe Convertible Car Seat

Due to its innovative load leg, this seat minimizes the force of impact in the event of a collision. Plus, the linear side-impact protection absorbs up to 25% more shock. The rear-facing mode is suitable for kids between 4-50 pounds, and the forward-facing mode is best for children between 22-65 pounds. The design makes it easy to switch between the two modes, too.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

UPPAbaby KNOX Convertible Car Seat

This car seat could see kids throughout their entire childhood, especially since it can accommodate children up to 45 pounds in rear-facing mode and 65 pounds in forward-facing mode. It uses Koroyd technology to offer maximum-impact absorption in the event of a collision.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.