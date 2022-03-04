Celebrating ‘Remarkable Women’ in Northeast Ohio

Remarkable Women

FOX 8 News wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, FOX 8 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Northeast Ohio’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Meet past years’ Remarkable Women here.

Teri Theiss

Tallmadge

For years, Teri Theiss was ashamed of her burn scars. Now, she’s Elite Ms. Ohio. She uses her platform to hold blood drives, raise money for cancer care and buy smoke detectors for local families. Read More…

Darlene Davis

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community.Read More…

Barbara Bradford-Williams

Finalist’s Hometown

One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More…

Tanya Holmes

Cleveland

Tanya Holmes took an overgrown lot and turned it into a place of learning and community. At Ka-La Healing Garden Center, children learn to grow vegetables and cook, seniors can enjoy music, and neighbors can become more involved. Read More…