Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio

Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest. We received more than 200 entries about women doing incredible things here in Northeast Ohio. Starting Tuesday, February 11 through March, we are highlighting four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of The Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

2020’s Remarkable Women Winner

Traci Peltz turned her own cancer diagnosis into a way to help thousands of others facing the same thing.. Read More… Finalist

DeJuana Burroughs was nominated for opening up her home to those less fortunate and offering them assistance. Read More… Finalist

As many of you know, Renee Jones runs an Empowerment Center bearing her name in Cleveland.. Read More… Finalist

Katie Mang is a woman who truly juggles it all. A husband, a child, a household and a full-time job, all while providing support and hope to countless families all over Northeast Ohio.. Read More…