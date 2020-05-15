Photos: Flooding closes roads in North Ridgeville, Oberlin

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Police are warning drivers not to drive through high water as rain continues through much of Northeast Ohio.

Emergency crews responded to at least two vehicles stuck in North Ridgeville. Lear Nagle Road is closed north of Chestnut Ridge Road. Bainbridge Road between state Route 83 and Root Road is also closed.

“Sadly, our dispatchers are taking the brunt of your frustration and fears. We know the city is flooding. We know your basements are flooding. The rain is coming down so fast that there’s not a lot anyone can do right now. The street department has already responded and is busy cleaning drains so the water has somewhere to go,” North Ridgeville police said on Facebook.

Oberlin police said the whole city is flooded and crews are working to shut down as many roads as possible. State Route 58 between Butternut Ridge Road and state Route 511 is closed.

Lear Nagle Road is closed north of Chestnut Ridge Road in North Ridgeville. (Photo courtesy: North Ridgeville police)

Bainbridge Road between state Route 83 and Root Road is closed. (Photo courtesy: North Ridgeville police)

State Route 58 between Butternut Ridge Road and State Route 511. (Photo courtesy: Oberlin police)

North Prospect Street (Photo courtesy: Oberlin police)

Be safe out there.

