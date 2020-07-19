Photo Gallery: Storms rolling through Northeast Ohio this evening — Send us your pics!

Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Storms are rolling through Northeast Ohio Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of our communities. Some counties were upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Everyone under a thunderstorm watch a this point: Be smart! Eye to the sky for severe weather. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/3Mi1JF3lDx — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) July 19, 2020

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail are possible with these storm cells.

Our FOX 8 viewers are already reporting dark skies, storms clouds and rain in their backyards.

Want to show us your view? Share your weather pics with us by clicking the “submit photo” button believe. If you’re on a mobile device, you can submit your photos by emailing tips@fox8.com.

This could be just the beginning of a very active-stormy afternoon. Be safe! Gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours are all on the table! @fox8news First up: pic.twitter.com/bt2Zb7V6Eh — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) July 19, 2020

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: