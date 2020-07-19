Photo Gallery: Storms rolling through Northeast Ohio this evening — Send us your pics!

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)
  • Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)
  • Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)
  • Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)
  • Storm coming in Sunday, from Conneaut, Ohio (Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer)

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Storms are rolling through Northeast Ohio Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of our communities. Some counties were upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail are possible with these storm cells.

Our FOX 8 viewers are already reporting dark skies, storms clouds and rain in their backyards.

Want to show us your view? Share your weather pics with us by clicking the “submit photo” button believe. If you’re on a mobile device, you can submit your photos by emailing tips@fox8.com.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral