Photo Gallery: Severe storms roll through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe thunderstorms are rolling through Northeast Ohio this evening.

Heavy rain, lightning and thunder were spotted in several counties.

Heavy rain and hail in Ashland Courtesy: Joey Robert

W210th St. Fairview Courtesy: Kyle Gilbert

About 6:20PM Friday October 23 Munson Twp. Geauga County. Photo Credit: Meg Hobbes

Some residents are reporting damage in their neighborhoods including downed trees and powerlines.

Has your community been impacted by Friday night’s storms? Share your wicked weather pics and videos with us. You can upload your photos to our gallery by clicking the “submit” button below or by emailing tips@fox8.com.

