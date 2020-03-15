Kids art gallery! Share your photos

My 15 old daughter loves to paint. This is just one of her pictures.

My son Shawn made me a special birthday poster this week ...front and back ...I'm wearing purple boots he is kicking a tomato at his sister (ha! He told be because tomatoes are funny) The back is a special monster ♡♡♡

Courtesy: Madeline

Brooke will be sweet 16 on August 27. She’s loved to draw. This drawing was did with watercolors.

Kya Foster 4th grade

Picture my 16 year old daughter drew of our family pet after we had to put him to sleep after 16 years.

Ella Sweval age 8 - Mansfield Oh. drew the Grinch for an art assignment at school.

Emily C. 12 Perry, OH

Emily C. 12 Perry, OH

Emily C. 12 Perry, OH

My 13 year olds most recent art. Shes in 7th grade. So proud of her and her art.

My 13 year olds most recent art. Shes in 7th grade. So proud of her and her art.

Emily C. 12 Perry, OH

7 year old Maia's rendition of the Holy Family on Jesus' Birthday at St. Gabriel School

Picture of a penquin who doesn't seem to like the cold

Colton loves his Star Wars, age 4

Caden (5) loved the Cleveland aqaurium!!

Emily's penguin,she is 6.5 years old,she loves drawing .

Leiya (pronounced Lee-Ya) Merzweiler age 9, Bissell Elementary, Twinsburg. This is her art project for she did for school, she said her inspiration came from the painting “silent scream”. Only it is a gingerbread lady whose house is floating away.

Art is fun

Art is fun

Cadence age12.

Cadence age12.

2 people sitting around spending time together

Unicorn playing with animals in the forest.

Toucans by Emma age 8

Leah Riccardi mayfield hts Lander school age 8

A touch of Halloween and fall.

Max is 6 yrs old and lives in Parma Heights. He loves crafting and this is his latest creation.

From Westlake, 1st grade, Dover Elementary

Family cats

Bridgitt- 13 said I made this for you guys because I love your news channel I been watching you guys for about or 5 years and I will continue to watch your channel♥

Abby age 13 Vermilion Ohio

We’re turning your TV into an art gallery!

With the kiddos now learning from home — what works of art are they creating?

We want to show off your child’s masterpiece, so FOX 8 has launched the FOX 8 Kids Art Gallery. (See previous submissions here)

You can send us a photo of your child’s creation; he or she can be of any age. Then, we may feature their artwork on FOX 8 News.

To share your photo, click the “submit” button below. Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com.

Don’t forget to include your child’s name, age, hometown and a little about their artwork.