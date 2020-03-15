Kids art gallery! Share your photos

1  of  4
  • My 15 old daughter loves to paint. This is just one of her pictures.
  • My son Shawn made me a special birthday poster this week ...front and back ...I'm wearing purple boots he is kicking a tomato at his sister (ha! He told be because tomatoes are funny) The back is a special monster ♡♡♡
  • Courtesy: Madeline
  • Brooke will be sweet 16 on August 27. She’s loved to draw. This drawing was did with watercolors.
  • Kya Foster 4th grade
  • Picture my 16 year old daughter drew of our family pet after we had to put him to sleep after 16 years.
  • Ella Sweval age 8 - Mansfield Oh. drew the Grinch for an art assignment at school.
  • Emily C. 12 Perry, OH
  • My 13 year olds most recent art. Shes in 7th grade. So proud of her and her art.
  • Emily C. 12 Perry, OH
  • 7 year old Maia's rendition of the Holy Family on Jesus' Birthday at St. Gabriel School
  • Picture of a penquin who doesn't seem to like the cold
  • Colton loves his Star Wars, age 4
  • Caden (5) loved the Cleveland aqaurium!!
  • Emily's penguin,she is 6.5 years old,she loves drawing .
  • Leiya (pronounced Lee-Ya) Merzweiler age 9, Bissell Elementary, Twinsburg. This is her art project for she did for school, she said her inspiration came from the painting “silent scream”. Only it is a gingerbread lady whose house is floating away.
  • Art is fun
  • Cadence age12.
  • 2 people sitting around spending time together
  • Unicorn playing with animals in the forest.
  • Toucans by Emma age 8
  • Leah Riccardi mayfield hts Lander school age 8
  • A touch of Halloween and fall.
  • Max is 6 yrs old and lives in Parma Heights. He loves crafting and this is his latest creation.
  • From Westlake, 1st grade, Dover Elementary
  • Family cats
  • Bridgitt- 13 said I made this for you guys because I love your news channel I been watching you guys for about or 5 years and I will continue to watch your channel♥
  • Abby age 13 Vermilion Ohio

We’re turning your TV into an art gallery!

With the kiddos now learning from home — what works of art are they creating?

We want to show off your child’s masterpiece, so FOX 8 has launched the FOX 8 Kids Art Gallery. (See previous submissions here)

You can send us a photo of your child’s creation; he or she can be of any age. Then, we may feature their artwork on FOX 8 News.

To share your photo, click the “submit” button below. Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com.

Don’t forget to include your child’s name, age, hometown and a little about their artwork.

