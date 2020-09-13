A new Browns season is here! Share your fan photos

Xander is 10 years old and is still waiting for that Browns Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new Browns season has arrived! How are you celebrating?

Share your fan photos with us. They can include you and the kids (and, of course, the four-foots!) in your favorite Browns gear.

To send a photo, simply click on the ‘submit photo’ button, below.

Go Browns!

