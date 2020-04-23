Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Wednesday, April 22
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

Mossman pantry raid: Delicious banana bundt cake

New Day Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — David Moss is raiding the pantry and shows us how to whip up a delicious banana bundt cake.

Mossman Pantry: Raid Banana Bundt Cake

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups flour mixed with 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 stick butter room temperature
  • 1 cup sour cream mixed with 1 tsp baking soda
  • 4 old bananas broken in pieces or mashed
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup chocolate chips (Optional)
  • Pam baking spray made with flour
  • Bundt pan or large loaf pan

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven 350°F
  2. Beat butter on medium speed til it starts to get creamy. Add sugar slowly while mixing. Add eggs one at a time, then the vanilla, and continue mixing til smooth.
  3. Reduce mixer speed a little bit and start adding ,  alternately, the flour, sour cream mixture,and bananas. *If you are adding the chocolate chips, just stir them in at the very end.
  4. Spray the baking pan with baking spray, add cake batter to pan and bake 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean.
  5. Allow to cool at least 30 minutes, turn out of pan, and enjoy.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral