Mossman pantry raid: Delicious banana bundt cake

(WJW) — David Moss is raiding the pantry and shows us how to whip up a delicious banana bundt cake.
Mossman Pantry: Raid Banana Bundt Cake
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups flour mixed with 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 ¼ cup sugar
- 1 stick butter room temperature
- 1 cup sour cream mixed with 1 tsp baking soda
- 4 old bananas broken in pieces or mashed
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup chocolate chips (Optional)
- Pam baking spray made with flour
- Bundt pan or large loaf pan
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven 350°F
- Beat butter on medium speed til it starts to get creamy. Add sugar slowly while mixing. Add eggs one at a time, then the vanilla, and continue mixing til smooth.
- Reduce mixer speed a little bit and start adding , alternately, the flour, sour cream mixture,and bananas. *If you are adding the chocolate chips, just stir them in at the very end.
- Spray the baking pan with baking spray, add cake batter to pan and bake 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean.
- Allow to cool at least 30 minutes, turn out of pan, and enjoy.