Mossman: Italian meatballs

(WJW) — David Moss made these Italian meatballs to be added to tomato sauce and served over pasta. You can also make them in smaller-sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer. Both sizes are great on sub rolls with sauce and shredded or grated Italian provolone cheese. Top with grilled or roasted peppers…HEAVEN

RECIPE FOR ITALIAN MEATBALLS:

2 lb ground beef(or combination of veal or pork) I use 1/2 beef-1/2 veal

2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs

1/2 C parmesan or pecorino romano

2 or 3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 tbs fresh basil chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 eggs beaten

¼ c. olive oil for frying

Favorite tomato sauce

Gently mix all of the ingredients ,*except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.

Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to tomato sauce and simmer for at least 15 minutes.

*or 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).

Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.

*or build the perfect Italian sub

Enjoy!

