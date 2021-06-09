We, “New Day Cleveland,” often talk about viewers sharing ideas for the show. Well, our friends, Thomas and Donna Ciryak are sharing a recipe. They say this is a good one. Thank you!

MEXICAN CHILI CHEESE CASSEROLE

Hi David,

My sister is visiting from Pa and she lived in southern Cal and Prescott AZ for over 50 years Her husband was a fanatic about Mexican food as he worked in a restaurant for a number of years when he was young. That leads me to a recipe I’m sure you will like to do on New Day.

RECIPE…………..

8 sm cans of diced chilis OR 2 lg cans of whole chilis.

1 lb Monterey Jack, shredded

1 lb cheddar, shredded

OR 2 pkg of Mexican shredded cheeses from the grocer

3 eggs, beaten

1 can evaporated milk

3-4 tbsp all purpose flour

1 C salsa, mild or hot depending on taste

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Spray a 9×13 casserole dish well with veggie spray.

Layer one half the chilis on the bottom. (If using whole chilis they must be cut down the side, remove the seeds and the stem and lay flat in the casserole)

Next layer one half the cheeses over the chilis.

Repeat with chilis and the rest of the cheese.

Combine the eggs, milk, and flour in a bowl until smooth with no lumps.

Pour over the casserole and shake until the egg liquid is settled.

Place in the oven on the middle rack for 30 minutes and check to see if casserole has set. Adding 15 minutes more if needed and check again adding more time if needed.

Cover the casserole with the salsa and put back in the oven for 10 to 15 more minutes.

Remove and let cool slightly.

Serve with a salad for a main course or with re-fried beans as a side dish. Also good served warm as an appetizer on buffet at a party.

Can be cut into squares and frozen for later use.

We had it today and it’s great. That and simple to make

Total time to prepare 10 minutes

Bake time 15 minutes plus

Hope you give it a try

Tom Ciryak

Tom is a retired Ironworker, responsible for erecting many of Cleveland’s beautiful buildings. Donna, Tom’s Wife, affectionately known as “The Sharp Shooter”, is retired from The U.S. Customs Service.

