March 25, 2020 Road Trip: David Cooks

Beef Stew

Slow cooker

2 lb stew meat cut into 1 inch pieces (optional: brown before adding to Crock Pot)

1/4 cup flour

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp medium grind black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

2 garlic cloves minced

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 C. beef broth

4 C. one inch cubed yukon gold potatoes

1/2 lb baby carrots

1 celery stalk chopped

4 oz mushrooms quartered (8 medium sized)

*2 cups frozen peas

Mix meat, flour, salt, pepper and cumin in slow cooker.

Add garlic, potatoes, carrots and celery along with paprika and cayenne pepper.

Gently fold in mushrooms.

Pour in broth and set bay leaf on top.

Cook on low setting for 10 hours or high setting for 6.

*Remove bay leaf and add peas in final half hour of cooking.

Enjoy!

Smoked Turkey Breast (optional indoor smoking)

1 turkey breast (approx. 4 lb.) – Brine several hours or overnight

2 C. Apple juice or cider

2 C. Water

1 tbs chipotle sauce (tabasco brand or from can of chipotle peppers)

3 bay leaves

2 tbs chili brown sugar (or substitute honey)

¼ C. Kosher salt

½ onion chopped

Combine ingredients in a 2 gallon freezer bag. Make sure sugar is dissolved, add turkey and refrigerate (overnight is best). Smoking the turkey breast will take 2 ½ to 4 hours. Remove turkey from brine and pat dry. Discard brine. Now, we’ll make a rub for the turkey.

4 tbs soft butter

2 tbs chli brown sugar (or honey)

1 tbs chipotle sauce

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh black pepper

Mash these ingredients together and put as much as you can under the skin of the turkey. Try not to tear the skin. What doesn’t go under, smear all over the top. Dry seasoning of choice. Sprinkle all over the turkey breast.

Place in smoker or grill with indirect heat 275. Use 2 C. water soaked pecan or hickory chips. Turkey is *done when internal temperature reaches 165.

Optional indoor oven. Place– dry –wood chips on bottom of disposable roasting pan. Place turkey on rack and *seal with heavy duty foil. Turkey is done when internal temperature reaches 165.

*a “leave in” or probe thermometer will allow you to monitor the temperature without opening the foil. A great investment. (less than $50).

Enjoy!

For Chili Smoke Brown Sugar: https://www.thesmokedolive.com/

Chili

3 lbs. stew meat, trimmed to 1/2″ pieces

2 onions, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 seeded jalapenos, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

1- 28 oz can diced tomatoes

1- 15 oz can stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

4 cups water

1 bottle of beer (domestic)

Olive Oil

Trim stew meat to 1/2″ thickness and season. Using a tablespoon of Olive Olive and a Dutch oven, brown meat in batches.

Remove meat from Dutch oven, set aside. Soften onions, garlic and jalapenos in Dutch oven with 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil. Return meat to vegetable mixture and stir in chili powder.

Add remaining ingredients (diced tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, vinegar, water, beer) and simmer until thick (Approximately 2 hours.)

Italian Meatballs

I made these to be added to tomato sauce to be served over pasta. You can also make these in smaller sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer.

1 1/2 lb ground beef

2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs

1/2 C pecorino romano

2 or 3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 tbs fresh basil chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

2 eggs beaten

¼ c. olive oil

tomato sauce optional

Gently mix all of the ingredients, *except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.

Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to simmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to optional tomato sauce.

*OR 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).

Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

1 head cauliflower cut into florets

1 tbs unsalted butter

1 tbs olive oil

1 c. (medium onion) chopped onions or shallots

2 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs flour

4 c. (32 oz) chicken or vegetable broth

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh ground pepper

1 c. whole milk

1/8 tsp cayenne

1 ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese (just under a pound)

Optional garnishes:

Crumbled bacon (tsp per dish)

Toasted breadcrumbs or croutons (tsp per dish)

Truffle oil (tiny splash, too much is too strong)

Melt butter with olive oil in a medium size soup pot over medium-to-medium high heat. When butter melts, add onions and cook about 4 minutes. If onions start to brown, reduce heat.

Add garlic and cook another minute.

Sprinkle flour over onion mixture and blend with wooden spoon, working out lumps. (any spoon will work, but a metal one will get hot). Add broth, stirring as it mixes with onion mixture. Add cauliflower. Bring to boil and then reduce to a low bubbling simmer for 20 minutes. Cool a bit to place in blender or use immersion blender to liquefy cauliflower mixture in soup pot.

Now, back in the pot, (if you blended) it’s time to add milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Bring temperature back to very warm, but not bubbling, and stir in cheese.

Taste for salt and pepper. Serve in bowls and add garnish of choice (or none) and serve.

Enjoy!

Apple Crumble

5 to 6 thinly sliced apples

1/3 c. packed brown sugar

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 c. sugar

Dash ground cinnamon

Dash Nutmeg

Dash Ginger

1 TBS Flour

2 TBS Tea

1 TBS Butter

Combine sugars, salt, spices, flour, tea and mix in small bowl.

Place apples into lightly greased 9 inch pie plate or square pan. Pour syrupy mixture over apples and dot with 1 TBS butter. Top with Crumble Topping (recipe below). Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Crumble Topping:

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

6 TBS Chilled Butter

1 tsp Cinnamon

3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats

Blend with fork until pebble like, then fold in 3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats.

Enjoy!

