David’s Tempura

½ lb cooked lobster meat (or substitute raw shrimp or scallops sliced into thinner discs)

Red pepper, seeded and cut into strips

Broccoli florets

Small mushrooms

Or any vegetable you like

Tempura flour mixed according to package instructions

*or made from scratch:

1 c. Flour

1/3 c. Cornstarch

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp table salt

1 ¼ c. Ice cold club soda

Vegetable, peanut, or sesame oil for frying

Whisk batter ingredients together in a medium bowl and set aside.

The batter may be a little lumpy. That’s fine.

Heat oil in deep fryer or deep fry pan over medium high heat to 350-375. The sides on the pan should be high enough to contain splashes.

Dip pieces of vegetables (one at a time) and drop in hot oil. No more than 6 or 7 pieces in pan at a time. Too many pieces at once will cool the oil and slow down the “crispy “process. Fry 2 or 3 minutes until they just start to color. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on a rack set over paper towels.

To cook the lobster or seafood, first, lightly coat each piece with a little dry flour or premixed dry tempura flour. Then dip in tempura batter and drop in fryer. These should take almost 3 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on a rack set over paper towels.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

