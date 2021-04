David’s Steamed Artichokes

ARTICHOKES STEAMED

2 ARTICHOKES(1 PER PERSON)

4 C. CHICKEN STOCK

¼ C. WHITE WINE (VERMOUTH WORKS GREAT)

1 TBS OLIVE OIL

1 HEAPING TBS CHOPPED GARLIC

1 HEAPING TBS CHOPPED FRESH PARSLEY

2 BAY LEAVES

½ TSP SALT

½ TSP FRESH CRACKED PEPPER

2 LEMONS (HALVED)

4 TBS BUTTER

IN A POT BIG ENOUGH TO HOLD THE ARTICHOKES (YOU CAN ADD 2 MORE ARTICHOKES WITH THIS RECIPE) ADD EVERYTHING EXCEPT THE ARTICHOKES, LEMONS, AND BUTTER. BRING TO A SIMMER OR SLOW BOIL.

AFTER YOU RINSE THE ARTICHOKES, CUT OFF THE TOP INCH. CUT OFF THE STEM EVEN WITH THE BASE. THERE WILL ALSO BE A FEW, SMALL, REALLY TOUGH LEAVES ON THE BOTTOM. PULL THOSE OFF. USING SCISSORS, TRIM THE THORNY TIPS OFF THE LEAVES. RUB ALL THE CUT TIPS ON THE ARTICHOKES WITH 1 OR 2 OF THE LEMON HALVES. THIS WILL KEEP IT FROM DISCOLORING.

PUT THE ARTICHOKES IN THE POT BOTTOM UP. COVER AND STEAM FOR 30-35 MINUTES. YOU CAN TELL WHEN THEY’RE DONE BY PUSHING A FORK OR KNIFE INTO THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICHOKE. IT SHOULD FEEL TENDER.REMOVE FROM WATER AND SET ASIDE.

NOW IT’S TIME FOR SOME FUN.

MELT BUTTER IN A COUPLE LITTLE RAMEKINS OR DISHES ALONG WITH A GOOD SQUEEZE OF LEMON JUICE.

1 ARTICHOKE PER PERSON. TEAR OFF A LEAF, DIP IN LEMONY BUTTER, PLACE LEAF BETWEEN YOUR TEETH, AND PULL OR SLIDE THE LEAF TO SCRAPE OFF THE MEAT. WHEN YOU GET TO THE BOTTOM, THAT’S THE REAL TREASURE. CAREFULLY SCRAPE OFF THE FUZZY, PRICKLY STUFF (THE CHOKE) TO REVEAL THE ARTICHOKE HEART. DIP IN BUTTER AND,,,

ENJOY!

Ready to cook like a chef – or at least shop like one? Get all the supplies you need at David’s favorite kitchen supply store, Dean Supply.