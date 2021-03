David’s Sous Vide Pork Chops

PORK CHOPS SOUS VIDE WITH HONEY GARLIC SAUCE

4 THICK CUT BONE IN OR BONELESS PORK CHOPS (2 PER SOUS VIDE BAG)

COUPLE PINCHES OF SALT

COUPLE GRINDS OF FRESH BLACK PEPPER

1 MEDIUM THIN SLICED SHALLOT

4 SPRIGS THYME

2 SOUS VIDE BAGS

FOR PREPARATION

2 TBS VEGETABLE OR CANOLA OIL

2 TBS BUTTER OR GHEE (CLARIFIED BUTTER)

SAUCE

1 GARLIC CLOVE MINCED

½ C. HONEY

¼ CUP LEMON JUICE

2 TBS SOY SAUCE

PLACE 2 CHOPS IN EACH SOUS VIDE BAG. DIVIDE SALT, PEPPER, SHALLOT, AND THYME AND ADD TO EACH BAG. VACUUM SEAL BAGS. SET SOUS VIDE TO 140 DEGREES AND COOK FOR 1-3 HOURS. AT 1 HOUR THEY ARE COOKED AND DONE, BUT CAN BE LEFT IN (CIRCULATING) 3 HOURS. YOU CAN ALSO COOK THEM TO HIGHER TEMPERATURES, UP TO 160. THEY WILL JUST KEEP GETTING MORE WELL DONE (TOUGH) THE HIGHER YOU GO.

HEAT A HEAVY PAN OVER HIGH HEAT. REMOVE CHOPS FROM SOUS VIDE BAGS AND PAT DRY.

IF ALL OF THE CHOPS WILL FIT, ADD HALF OF THE BUTTER AND OIL TO PAN AND IMMEDIATELY ADD CHOPS. COOK 1 MINUTE. AS YOU TURN THE CHOPS ADD THE REMAINING BUTTER. (YOU MAY NOT NEED ALL OF THE OIL). COOK 1 MINUTE. REMOVE CHOPS FROM PAN. LOWER HEAT TO MEDIUM. ADD GARLIC,, COOK 30 SECONDS TO 1 MINUTE. DO NOT LET THE GARLIC BURN. ADD HONEY, LEMON JUICE, AND SOY SAUCE. COOK SEVERAL MINUTES TO BLEND INGREDIENTS AND FLAVORS. SERVE SAUCE OVER CHOPS.

ENJOY!

PS. GOOD SIDE DISHES INCLUDE RICE, BRUSSEL SPROUTS, AND CARROTS.

