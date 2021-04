David’s Smashburger

SMASHBURGER

1 SIX OUNCE GROUND BEEF BALL PER BURGER ( I USED A GROUND BEEF MIX OF RIBEYE/SHORT RIB/TENDERLOIN PREPACKAGED BY ‘METROPOLITAN MARKLET’ IN PEPPER PIKE)

2 TSP BUTTER

SALT AND PEPPER

1 SLICE CHEESE OF CHOICE (AMERICAN/CHEDDAR/PROVOLONE ETC)

CONDIMENTS OF CHOICE (LETTUCE, PICKLES, ONIONS, CATSUP, BURGER SAUCE ETC)

HAMBURGER BUNS OF CHOICE (BIGGER BURGERS/BIGGER BUNS)



CARMELIZED ONIONS

2 OR 3 LARGE ONIONS SLICED INTO ¼ INCH RINGS, THEN IN HALF.

2 TBS BUTTER

1 TBS OLIVE OIL

¼ – ½ TSP KOSHER SALT

A PINCH OF FRESH GROUND PEPPER

A PINCH OF SUGAR

PREPARE ONIONS FIRST

THIS IS A SLOW PROCESS, SO DON’T HURRY. HEAT BUTTER AND OLIVE OIL IN A FRY OR SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT. ADD ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, AND SUGAR TO PAN. WHEN ONIONS START TO COOK AND JUST SOFTEN A BIT, TURN HEAT DOWN TO LOW OR MEDIUM LOW AND COVER. OCCASIONALLY TOSS THE ONIONS WITH TONGS. ONCE THEY APPEAR SOFT AND CLEAR, REMOVE LID AND CONTINUE TO COOK TILL THEY TURN THE GOLDEN COLOR YOU LIKE. THE LONGER THEY COOK, THE DARKER THEY WILL GET. WHEN THEY ARE FINISHED THE WAY YOU LIKE THEM, REMOVE FROM HEAT AND SET ASIDE UNCOVERED.

SMASHBURGER

HEAT SKILLET OR SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT FOR 5 MINUTES. SEASON BURGER BALLS WITH SALT AND PEPPER. ADD SOME OF THE BUTTER TO THE HOT PAN. PLACE OPEN BUNS ON BUTTERED PAN AND ALLOW TO TOAST TIL SLIGHTLY GOLDEN AND TOASTED. REMOVE FROM PAN AND SET ASIDE. TURN HEAT UP TO MEDIUM HIGH. ADD REMAING BUTTER TO PAN. AS IT BEGINS TO MELT, ADD BURGER BALL (OR BALLS) TO PAN. USING A STURDY SPATULA, SMASH BALL INTO THE SHAPE OF A HAMBURGER. DO NOT DISTURB OR MOVE IT, ALLOW TO COOK AND FORM A CRUSTY BOTTOM. (ABOUT 2 ½ MINUTES) SMALLER BURGERS WILL COOK FASTER.

GENTLY FLIP BURGER AND COOK TIL PINKISH JUICES START TO SURFACE. NOW IS A GOOD TIME TO ADD CHEESE, IF YOU LIKE. ALLOW TO REST 3 OR 4 MINUTES OUT OF THE PAN BEFORE PLACING ON BUN. (OR BUN WILL GET MUSHY)..SERVE WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS.

ENJOY!

