David’s Salsa Salad

MOSSMAN’S SALSA SALAD

1 15 OZ. CAN BLACK BEANS DRAINED AND RINSED

1 15 OZ. CAN PINTO BEANS DRAINED AND RINSED

1 15 OZ. CAN WHITE CANNELLINI BEANS DRAINED AND RINSED

2 C. FROZEN CORN THAWED AND SAUTEED IN A TBS OF OLIVE OIL

1 RED PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

1 GREEN PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

1 JALAPENO PEPPER SEEDED AND MINCED

½ RED ONION DICED

1 MANGO DICED

1 AVOCADO DICED

½ C. CHOPPED CILANTRO

*OPTIONAL 6 SLICES OF CRISPY BACON CRUMBLED

DRESSING



2 LIMES JUICED

1 CLOVE GARLIC CRUSHED AND MINCED

1 ½ tsp KOSHER SALT

½ tsp CUMIN

½ tsp BLACK PEPPER

¼ tsp CAYENNE PEPPER

¼ C. OLIVE OIL

GARNISH -CRUMBLED CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS

PREPARE DRESSING FIRST. PLACE ALL OF THE INGREDIENTS FOR DRESSING EXCEPT THE OLIVE OIL IN A MEDIUM BOWL. WHISK IN OLIVE OIL AND SET ASIDE.

ASSEMBLE AND TOSS ALL OF THE SALAD INGREDIENTS IN A LARGE BOWL.

GIVE DRESSING A GOOD SHAKE OR WHISK AND DRESS THE SALAD. GARNISH WITH CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS OR STRIPS AND SERVE.

ENJOY!

Ready to cook like a chef – or at least shop like one? Get all the supplies you need at David’s favorite kitchen supply store, Dean Supply.