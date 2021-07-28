David’s Picnic Pasta

Picnic Pasta

1 lb bow tie pasta

¼ c. Olive oil

1 c. Pesto sauce

1 small pkg (10 oz.) Frozen spinach, thawed and pressed dry

½ c. Mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemon

1 small package (10 oz.) frozen peas thawed

¼ c. Toasted cashews or almonds (slivered)

1/3 c. Freshly grated parmesan or romano

Salt and pepper to taste (1/2 tsp of each)

Cook pasta according to pkg instructions. Drain, toss with olive oil, and set aside to cool.

Using a food processor or Vitamix, puree pesto, spinach, and lemon juice.

Mix in mayo and blend until almost smooth.

Add to pasta along with peas, nuts, cheese, salt and pepper.

Toss and serve.

Enjoy!

P.S. If you make it ahead of time, refrigerate. To serve, bring back to room temperature.

