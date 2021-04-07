David’s Penne Pasta with Sausage & Broccolini

Penne Pasta with Sausage and Broccolini
3 tbs olive oil
1 lb. Italian sausage bulk or remove casings (I used hot)
2 tbs minced shallot or onion
3 cloves garlic minced
1 bunch broccolini (3 or 4 stems)
1 lb. Penne pasta
½ c. Parmesan or Romano cheese grated
Start a pasta pot of water with 2 tbs kosher salt. When pot comes to boil, add broccolini and cook for 3 minutes.
Remove from water and cool in an ice bath (ice cubes in a bowl of water). Pat dry and set aside.
Cook pasta in same boiling water according to package instructions. When pasta is done, save a cup of the cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside.
Add olive oil to a large skillet or sauté pan over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook until it starts to brown. Add shallot or onion and cook about 2 minutes. Add garlic and continue to cook while breaking down the sausage with a wooden spoon or weapon of choice.
When sausage has cooked (no pink color at all), chop broccolini into ½ inch pieces. Add to sausage along with ½ c. of the reserved pasta water. Cook about a minute to combine flavors. Carefully, fold pasta into sausage mixture. If the mixture seems a little dry, add more of the reserved pasta water. Top off with a little drizzle of olive oil and the grated cheese.
Serve with a little parmesan or Romano on the side.
Enjoy!
Ready to cook like a chef – or at least shop like one? Get all the supplies you need at David’s favorite kitchen supply store, Dean Supply.