David’s Pantry Raid: Slow Cooker Chicken and Sausage

SLOW COOKER Chicken & Sausage

10 Boneless skinless chicken thighs

12 oz. Chorizo sausage (slices 1/2 inch) (Chicken sausage if you like)

2 large Idaho potatoes (slices 1/4 inch thick)

1 Large onion, sliced

3 Cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup Chicken stock

14 oz. can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup light brown sugar

Spicy dry rub

Salt and pepper

Crockpot

Rinse and dry chicken. Season with spicy dry rub or a little salt and pepper. Line bottom of Crockpot with chicken.

Layer potatoes over chicken. Salt and pepper potatoes.

Layer sausage over potatoes.

Layer onions over sausage.

In a medium bowl, mix chicken stock, brown sugar, tomatoes with juice from can and garlic.

Pour over onions. Cover and cook for 7 to 8 hours.

ENJOY!

P.S. You can leave out the potatoes. Cook Exactly the same and when it’s done, serve over rice or pasta.