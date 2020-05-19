David’s Pantry Raid: Slow Cooker Chicken and Sausage

SLOW COOKER Chicken & Sausage
10 Boneless skinless chicken thighs
12 oz. Chorizo sausage (slices 1/2 inch) (Chicken sausage if you like)
2 large Idaho potatoes (slices 1/4 inch thick)
1 Large onion, sliced
3 Cloves garlic, minced
3/4 cup Chicken stock
14 oz. can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup light brown sugar
Spicy dry rub
Salt and pepper
Crockpot
Rinse and dry chicken. Season with spicy dry rub or a little salt and pepper. Line bottom of Crockpot with chicken.
Layer potatoes over chicken. Salt and pepper potatoes.
Layer sausage over potatoes.
Layer onions over sausage.
In a medium bowl, mix chicken stock, brown sugar, tomatoes with juice from can and garlic.
Pour over onions. Cover and cook for 7 to 8 hours.
P.S. You can leave out the potatoes. Cook Exactly the same and when it’s done, serve over rice or pasta.