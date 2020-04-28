David’s Pantry Raid: Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is David's recipe for ribs:

slab or slabs of baby back ribs OR spare ribs

several tbs yellow mustard

½ - 1 cup favorite rub

foil

favorite BBQ sauce

Set grill to 230 degrees (indirect heat) OR use oven

Rinse ribs with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Rub or brush on a very thin coat of yellow mustard (both sides). Liberally cover ribs with dry rub. The mustard will work like glue to make it stick while cooking.

Place ribs bone side down on grill. If using kitchen oven, place bone side down on a sheet pan. Cook for 2 hours.

Wrap ribs in foil and cook, bone side down another 1 ½ hours. If you want almost fall off the bone ribs, cook 2 hours in foil.

Carefully unwrap ribs and place on grill for 1 more hour. Start brushing sauce on ribs during the final 15 minutes.

Allow to cool 10 minutes before slicing to serve.

Enjoy!

Notes:

Spare ribs or St. Louis ribs require 3 hours in the first cook.

You can make a rub with some of the stuff in your kitchen cabinets, like 2 tbs salt, 2 tbs paprika, 1 tbs black pepper, 1 tbs garlic powder, 1 tbs onion powder, 1 tsp cayenne pepper etc.

Use what you have- salt and pepper with a little hot pepper are probably the most important.