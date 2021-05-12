David’s Light Summer Pasta

Light Summer Pasta

1/2 c. olive oil

2 garlic cloves sliced thin

1/2 c. fresh basil chopped

1/2 c. tomatoes chopped (if using fresh tomatoes – push the seeds out with your fingers; if using canned tomatoes, drain them)

1/2 C. parmesan or romano cheese grated

2 tsp salt

1 lb pasta of choice

a little more cheese to pass when serving



Boil large pot of water.

Add salt.

Add pasta and start cooking according to directions on package.

When pasta is half way finished, heat oil in large sauté pan over medium heat. When oil is hot add garlic. When garlic just starts to turn light golden, add tomatoes.

Add cooked pasta and cheese to sauté pan and gently fold ingredients together.

Add basil and gently toss. If pasta is too dry, add a small ladle of the hot pasta water and serve.

Enjoy!

p.s. you can also add chopped olives or capers when you add tomatoes. experiment and have fun!

