David’s Guinness Cheese Soup

Guinness Cheese Soup

1 large onion minced

6 cloves garlic minced

12 tbs unsalted butter

12 tbs flour

3 qt. chicken stock

1 pint heavy cream

1 12oz bottle Guinness beer

2 tbs dry mustard

1 tsp kosher salt

2 C. diced potato

2 lb Dubliner cheese shredded

2 tbs chopped chives for garnish

2 tbs crumbled bacon for garnish

Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium heat.

Add onions and garlic. Cook until they soften (8-10 minutes).

Add flour a little at a time and blend with butter.

This will make the roux for the soup. Cook for about 5 minutes stirring enough to keep it from burning. It should color up to a nice pale yellow.

Whisk in the stock. After the first quart is whisked in, you can just add the last 2 quarts. Stir to make sure there are no lumps.

Add potatoes.

Whisk in cream and half of the Guinness.

Mix mustard with the remaining beer and add to soup.

Add salt and simmer for 30 minutes.

Whisk in shredded cheese. Do not let the soup boil.

Add a little salt and pepper to taste and serve with garnishes on the side.

Enjoy!