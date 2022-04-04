Ingredients:

  • 3 tbs butter
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • 2 lb. yellow onions sliced thin ( top to root)
  • 4 fresh sprigs of thyme ( whole sprigs)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp flour
  • 2 tbs cognac (Brandy) optional
  • ½ C. dry Sherry
  • 1 C. dry white wine
  • 6 C. beef broth
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • French bread 3/4 inch slices
  • 12 oz Gruyere cheese grated

 

Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onions and thyme with a pinch of salt. Make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook about 20 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent cooking too fast. Cover and continue cooking about 40 minutes. We want the onions to get a golden brown without burning. Remember to stir throughout the process.

Gently fold in the flour and cook a couple of minutes. Stir in cognac and if you like also add sherry and wine. Simmer for several minutes over medium-high heat to burn off some of the alcohol.   Then add the beef broth, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for about 30 minutes.

*While soup is simmering, toast bread. If you like garlic, rub a raw clove, gently, a couple times across each piece of toast.

There are two ways to serve. 

  1. Place oven-proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Ladle soup into bowls, top with 1 or 2 pieces of toast, then top with grated cheese. Place in 450F oven or under a broiler until cheese melts and starts to color. Serve carefully…hot stuff.

 

     2.  Place lightly toasted bread in bottom of each bowl, top with cheese, then gently pour hot soup                over-cheese covered toast.  The soup will melt the cheese. 

 

 

 

 

 

 