Ingredients:

3 tbs butter

2 tbs olive oil

2 lb. yellow onions sliced thin ( top to root)

4 fresh sprigs of thyme ( whole sprigs)

2 bay leaves

1 tsp flour

2 tbs cognac (Brandy) optional

½ C. dry Sherry

1 C. dry white wine

6 C. beef broth

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

French bread 3/4 inch slices

12 oz Gruyere cheese grated

Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onions and thyme with a pinch of salt. Make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook about 20 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent cooking too fast. Cover and continue cooking about 40 minutes. We want the onions to get a golden brown without burning. Remember to stir throughout the process.

Gently fold in the flour and cook a couple of minutes. Stir in cognac and if you like also add sherry and wine. Simmer for several minutes over medium-high heat to burn off some of the alcohol. Then add the beef broth, salt, and pepper.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for about 30 minutes.

*While soup is simmering, toast bread. If you like garlic, rub a raw clove, gently, a couple times across each piece of toast.

There are two ways to serve.

Place oven-proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Ladle soup into bowls, top with 1 or 2 pieces of toast, then top with grated cheese. Place in 450F oven or under a broiler until cheese melts and starts to color. Serve carefully…hot stuff.

2. Place lightly toasted bread in bottom of each bowl, top with cheese, then gently pour hot soup over-cheese covered toast. The soup will melt the cheese.