Ingredients:
- 3 tbs butter
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 2 lb. yellow onions sliced thin ( top to root)
- 4 fresh sprigs of thyme ( whole sprigs)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp flour
- 2 tbs cognac (Brandy) optional
- ½ C. dry Sherry
- 1 C. dry white wine
- 6 C. beef broth
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
- French bread 3/4 inch slices
- 12 oz Gruyere cheese grated
Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
Add onions and thyme with a pinch of salt. Make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook about 20 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent cooking too fast. Cover and continue cooking about 40 minutes. We want the onions to get a golden brown without burning. Remember to stir throughout the process.
Gently fold in the flour and cook a couple of minutes. Stir in cognac and if you like also add sherry and wine. Simmer for several minutes over medium-high heat to burn off some of the alcohol. Then add the beef broth, salt, and pepper.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for about 30 minutes.
*While soup is simmering, toast bread. If you like garlic, rub a raw clove, gently, a couple times across each piece of toast.
There are two ways to serve.
- Place oven-proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Ladle soup into bowls, top with 1 or 2 pieces of toast, then top with grated cheese. Place in 450F oven or under a broiler until cheese melts and starts to color. Serve carefully…hot stuff.
2. Place lightly toasted bread in bottom of each bowl, top with cheese, then gently pour hot soup over-cheese covered toast. The soup will melt the cheese.