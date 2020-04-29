David’s Chicken and Noodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKEN AND NOODLES:

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts cooked and cut into cubes (or 2 plus cups of chopped rotisserie chicken)

2 TBS butter

1/2 C. diced carrot

1/2 C. diced celery

1/2 C. diced onion

pinch of salt and pepper

2 1/2 TBS flour

2 C. chicken broth (David used “Better than Bouillon”)

1/2 C. cream (half and half or milk will work)

Optional: 1 TBS grated parmesan cheese

Package of wide noodles or pasta cooked

Prepare noodles, rinse, and set aside.

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion with a pinch of salt and pepper. Stirring occasionally, cook until vegetables begin to soften. Onion will start to look clear. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and gently stir around pan to insure all are covered. After several minutes, to give the flour a chance to cook a bit, whisk in broth. Increase heat a bit and bring to a boil while whisking. The broth will start to thicken. Continue cooking a few minutes and then add cream. After it comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Add chicken and optional parmesan cheese. Simmer 3 or 4 minutes. Gently fold in noodles and serve.