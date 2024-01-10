CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST

Prepare the following ingredients the night before breakfast:

1 loaf challah bread cut into 1 ¼ inch slices

2 C. eggnog

2 large eggs beaten

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp fresh ground nutmeg

1 large casserole dish buttered

Directions:

Combine eggnog, eggs, cinnamon and nutmeg in medium bowl. Mix well.

Pour half of mixture in casserole. Place bread in casserole. Using a fork, pierce the bread several times. This will make it easier to absorb egg mixture.

Pour remaining egg mixture over bread.

Cover casserole with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat oven to 400-450F.

Flip the bread 1 time to see if egg mixture has been totally absorbed. Carefully pour off excess liquid.

Bake casserole, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes or until French toast is a beautiful golden and brown color. Serve with powdered sugar or maple syrup.

Enjoy!