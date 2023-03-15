Carbonara Made Simple
½ lb pancetta chopped (substitute: thick cut bacon)
1 tbs garlic, minced
½ tsp coarse ground black pepper
1 lb linguine
4 eggs
1 egg yolk
½ c. Frozen peas, thawed
1 c. Romano cheese, grated (Parm-Reggiano will also work)
Reserve ½ c. Pasta cooking water (may only use a little)
1 tbs parsley (for garnish)
*a little extra Romano for serving
*a touch of freshly ground black pepper for serving
- Prepare pasta al dente according to directions on pkg. Save ½ c. of the pasta cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside.
- Combine eggs and egg yolk in a small bowl with a pinch of salt and whisk together. Set aside.
- Cook pancetta or bacon in a large sauté pan over medium heat until just turning crispy. Using a slotted spoon or fork, remove and place cooked meat on a paper towel to drain. Leave oil in pan.
- Add garlic and black pepper. Cook until garlic is fragrant. (30-45 seconds)
- Add the pasta, peas, and cooked meat to the pan and gently toss and sauté about a minute or so. The object here is to just mix everything together while reheating the cooked pasta.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir eggs into pasta. Keep the pasta moving to create the sauce. (About a minute or so)
- Stir in the cup of cheese. Here is where you decide if you want to thin the sauce a bit with some reserved pasta water. (I usually add a little less than ¼ c.)
- Mix pasta together a couple turns to make sure the sauce is creamy. Garnish with a little parsley and serve with a sprinkling of cheese and a little black pepper.
- Enjoy!