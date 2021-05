David’s Blueberry Cobbler

BLUEBERRY COBBLER

2 ¼ C. BISQUICK

2/3 C. MILK

¾ C. SUGAR

2 TBS FLOUR

ZEST OF 1 LEMON

½ TSP SALT

4 C. BLUEBERRIES (RINSE AND CHECK FOR STEMS)

1 TSP VANILLA

2 TBS UNSALTED BUTTER

CAST IRON FRYPAN

375 OVEN

MELT BUTTER IN FRYPAN AND REMOVE FRYPAN FROM HEAT.

MIX BISQUICK AND MILK IN A BOWL AND SET ASIDE.

USING A LARGE BOWL, COMBINE SUGAR, FLOUR, LEMON ZEST, AND SALT.MIX THOROUGHLY. ADD BLUEBERRIES. DRIZZLE VANILLA OVER BERRIES. GENTLY FOLD INGREDIENTS TOGETHER.

POUR BERRY MIXTURE INTO FRYPAN. TOP BERRIES WITH SMALL SCOOPS OF BISQUICK DOUGH.

BAKE 45-60 MINUTES. ALL OVEN ARE DIFFERENT, ESPECIALLY CONVECTION OVENS. BISCUITS SHOULD LOOK TOASTY WHEN DONE. IF SERVING WARM, ALLOW TO COOL A BIT BEFORE SERVING. BERRIES WILL BE HOT! TOP WITH YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM OR WHIPPED CREAM.

ENJOY!

