Ingredients
1 pkg. of two 9-inch pie crusts
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon powdered ginger
1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon
¼ teaspoon powdered nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons strong tea
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 cups peeled & sliced apples (about 7)
2 tablespoons butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Place 1 pie crust into 9-inch pie pan.
- In a small bowl combine sugar, spices, salt, flour, tea, and lemon juice. Mix well.
- Alternate sliced apples and sugar mixture until pan is filled, heaping slightly in center.
- Dot with butter.
- Cover apples with top crust.
- Cut slits for escaping steam.
- Trim pastry and press edges together with tines of fork.
- Place pie on baking sheet to catch any spills while baking.
- Bake 40-50 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is browned. If crust appears to be browning too quickly, loosely cover with foil (during last 15 or 20 minutes)
- Allow to cool on a wire (cooling) rack a couple hours before serving.
- Enjoy!