APPLE-PIE-RECIPEDownload

Ingredients
1 pkg. of two 9-inch pie crusts
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon powdered ginger
1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon
¼ teaspoon powdered nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons strong tea
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 cups peeled & sliced apples (about 7)
2 tablespoons butter
Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Place 1 pie crust into 9-inch pie pan.
  3. In a small bowl combine sugar, spices, salt, flour, tea, and lemon juice. Mix well.
  4. Alternate sliced apples and sugar mixture until pan is filled, heaping slightly in center.
  5. Dot with butter.
  6. Cover apples with top crust.
  7. Cut slits for escaping steam.
  8. Trim pastry and press edges together with tines of fork.
  9. Place pie on baking sheet to catch any spills while baking.
  10. Bake 40-50 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is browned. If crust appears to be browning too quickly, loosely cover with foil (during last 15 or 20 minutes)
  11. Allow to cool on a wire (cooling) rack a couple hours before serving.
  12. Enjoy!