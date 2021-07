David Makes Seven Layer Bars

SEVEN LAYER BARS (AUNT ANITA’S)

1 STICK UNSALTED BUTTER (MELTED)

1 ½ C. GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBS

1 C. CHOPPED WALNUTS

6-8 OZ. CHOCOLATE CHIPS

1 ½ C. COCONUT FLAKES

1 12 OZ. CAN SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK

PREHEAT OVEN 350

9 X 13 PAN LINED WITH FOIL

AUNT ANITA GOLDSTEIN (THE KIDS CALL HER NENE) MAKES THIS RECIPE SEVERAL TIMES A YEAR. WHEN SHE SHARED IT, SHE TOLD ME THE MEASUREMENTS ARE MOSTLY ‘BY EYE’. IT MAKE TAKE A FEW MORE NUTS, CHIPS, OR COCONUT TO COMPLETE A LAYER. FEEL FREE TO AD LIB.

MELT BUTTER AND POUR INTO 9 X 13 PAN LINED WITH FOIL. ADD THE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBS EVENLY ACROSS THE PAN. REPEAT PROCESS WITH WALNUTS. NEXT, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, THEN, COCONUT.

DRIZZLE CONDENSED MILK OVER TOP.

BAKE 350 FOR 35 MINUTES OR TIL GOLDEN BROWN.

ENJOY!

P.S.WHAT MAKES THIS 7 LAYER TREAT REALLY SPECIAL? THERE ARE ONLY 6 LAYERS !

THANKS NENE

