Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

Inspired by and thanks to “Joe Jack’s Fish Shack” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

1 lb Brussels sprouts, cored and disassembled

2 or 3 thick slices of smoky bacon cut into ½ inch pieces

½ sweet onion cut into short julienne pieces

2 hardboiled eggs rough chopped (a little on the soft side is good)

A splash of good red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Croutons (if desired)

This recipe comes from Greg Kneale at one of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s most popular restaurants “Joe Jack’s Fish Shack.” It’s no shack, but it is a fun spot located a couple of blocks from the beach, that serves some incredible and creative casual food.

Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Greg Kneale

Peel the leaves off of the Brussels sprouts one by one. It’s easier if you core them first.

Hard cook one egg per salad. Peel and either chop or just squeeze in hand. By the way, to achieve the perfect hard cooked egg, boil the water first. Put in the eggs for 9 minutes if room temperature (probably ten minutes if the eggs are cold). Ice bath.

Note: soft cooked egg is best, then you can break it into the salad after serving. If you do hard cooked egg, it’s better to be under cooked than over cooked.

Good quality red wine vinegar. You might need to mix the vinegar with a little sugar if it is too tart, but if it’s of good quality it should be fine.

In a large sauté pan or wok, render good quality smoky bacon in large chunks the size of your thumbnail. Slowly render out the fat and use it in the salad. When rendered add julienne Bermuda onion (purple) (short jullienne is better). When just turning color, toss in the brussels sprouts just to coat with the oil and bacon, add your hard chopped egg, splash of good quality red wine vinegar, salt (a lot as the Brussels need a lot of salt) pepper and finish with croutons if you want. I’m serious about the salt.

Also, you will wilt the Brussels sprouts longer if the leaves are tough and bitter and less if they are tender, (like almost not at all, just the residual heat from the pan should take care of it)