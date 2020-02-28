Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

Brussels Sprout Salad Inspired by and thanks to “Joe Jack’s Fish Shack” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 1 lb Brussels sprouts, cored and disassembled 2 or 3 thick slices of smoky bacon cut into ½ inch pieces ½ sweet onion cut into short julienne pieces 2 hardboiled eggs rough chopped (a little on the soft side is good) A splash of good red wine vinegar Salt and pepper Croutons (if desired)…