Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos With Citrus Slaw and Mango Salsa
By Chef Bridgett Killik-Stacy of Killik Hot Sauce Co & Ono Hawaiian Foods
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Mahi Mahi cut into 3 equal pieces lengthwise
- Flour Tortillas
- Sriracha Aioli
- ¼ of a Head of Purple Cabbage sliced thinly
- ½ of a Head of Green Cabbage sliced thinly
- Juice of 1 Lime
- Juice of 1 Lemon
- 1 Carrot Julienned
- 2 Chopped Green Onions
- 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
- Killik Hot Sauce – Delta
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Mango, diced
- 1 Red pepper, diced
- ¼ onion, diced
- 2 tbsp. Lime Juice
To Make Citrus Slaw:
- Mix together in a bowl the purple cabbage, green cabbage, green onions, and carrot.
- In a separate bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until smooth.
- Add mayonnaise mix to the produce bowl and combine until fully blended.
To Make Mango Salsa:
- Combine diced mango and red pepper and onion in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle lime juice over mixture and stir until fully combined.
Making and assembling Mahi- Mahi tacos :
- Season Mahi- Mahi with salt, pepper, and cayenne.
- Place Mahi on flat top grill, cover with Killik Hot Sauce Company’s Delta. Let cook.
- After 3 minutes, flip Mahi onto another side, add more Delta hot sauce.
- Once Mahi is completely cooked through and looks seared with hot sauce on all edges, place onto a cooked tortilla.
- Top the mahi as follows: 1. Drizzle the mahi mahi with sriracha aioli 2. Add about 3 oz of citrus slaw on top 3. Then top the entire taco with mango salsa.
- ENJOY!