Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

New Day Recipes

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos With Citrus Slaw and Mango Salsa

By Chef Bridgett Killik-Stacy of Killik Hot Sauce Co & Ono Hawaiian Foods

Ingredients:

  1. 4 oz Mahi Mahi cut into 3 equal pieces lengthwise
  2. Flour Tortillas
  3. Sriracha Aioli
  4. ¼ of a Head of Purple Cabbage sliced thinly
  5. ½ of a Head of Green Cabbage sliced thinly
  6. Juice of 1 Lime
  7. Juice of 1 Lemon
  8. 1 Carrot Julienned
  9. 2 Chopped Green Onions
  10. 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
  11. Killik Hot Sauce – Delta
  12. Salt
  13. Pepper
  14. Cayenne Pepper
  15. 1 Mango, diced
  16. 1 Red pepper, diced
  17. ¼ onion, diced
  18. 2 tbsp. Lime Juice

To Make Citrus Slaw:

  1. Mix together in a bowl the purple cabbage, green cabbage, green onions, and carrot.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until smooth.
  3. Add mayonnaise mix to the produce bowl and combine until fully blended.

To Make Mango Salsa:

  1. Combine diced mango and red pepper and onion in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Sprinkle lime juice over mixture and stir until fully combined.

Making and assembling Mahi- Mahi tacos :

  1. Season Mahi- Mahi with salt, pepper, and cayenne.
  2. Place Mahi on flat top grill, cover with Killik Hot Sauce Company’s Delta. Let cook.
  3. After 3 minutes, flip Mahi onto another side, add more Delta hot sauce.
  4. Once Mahi is completely cooked through and looks seared with hot sauce on all edges, place onto a cooked tortilla.
  5. Top the mahi as follows: 1. Drizzle the mahi mahi with sriracha aioli 2. Add about 3 oz of citrus slaw on top 3. Then top the entire taco with mango salsa.
  6. ENJOY!

