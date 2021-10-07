World’s Best Snickerdoodles

Kristin Gambaccini

Author and local mom of 8 shares the best snickerdoodle recipe! Learn more about Kristin Gambaccini here.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup Salted Butter

1/2 cup Shortening

1 1/2 cup White Sugar

2 Eggs

2 tsp Vanilla

2 3/4 cup All-Purpose Flour

2 tsp Cream of Tartar

1 tsp Baking Soda

1/4 tsp Salt

1/2 cup White Sugar

1/2 cup Ground Cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, shortening, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, eggs and vanilla using stand mixer or handheld mixer.

Blend in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt to creamed mix, adding slowly.

In a separate smaller bowl, combine 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup cinnamon. Mix thoroughly.

Using a teaspoon, scoop out cookie dough and form into a ball shape by rolling dough between palms.

Dip and roll the dough ball in the cinnamon/sugar mix to thoroughly coat.

Place on baking sheet allowing room for cookies to spread while baking.

Bake 8-10 minutes.

Snickerdoodle Drink:

1 oz. Irish Cream

½ oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

½ oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Half & Half

Crushed Snickerdoodle cookies & vanilla frosting for the glass rim