World’s Best Snickerdoodles

Kristin Gambaccini
Author and local mom of 8 shares the best snickerdoodle recipe! Learn more about Kristin Gambaccini here.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup Salted Butter
1/2 cup Shortening
1 1/2 cup White Sugar
2 Eggs
2 tsp Vanilla
2 3/4 cup All-Purpose Flour
2 tsp Cream of Tartar
1 tsp Baking Soda
1/4 tsp Salt
1/2 cup White Sugar
1/2 cup Ground Cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400°

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, shortening, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, eggs and vanilla using stand mixer or handheld mixer.

Blend in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt to creamed mix, adding slowly.

In a separate smaller bowl, combine 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup cinnamon. Mix thoroughly.

Using a teaspoon, scoop out cookie dough and form into a ball shape by rolling dough between palms.

Dip and roll the dough ball in the cinnamon/sugar mix to thoroughly coat.

Place on baking sheet allowing room for cookies to spread while baking.

Bake 8-10 minutes.

Snickerdoodle Drink:
1 oz. Irish Cream
½ oz. Butterscotch Schnapps
½ oz. Amaretto
1 oz.  Half & Half

Crushed Snickerdoodle cookies & vanilla frosting for the glass rim

