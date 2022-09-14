Front 9 Farm

Winter squash soup! Learn more about Front 9 Farm by visiting them online.

Recipe:

Cut winter squash in half. Scoop out seeds. Coat the inner surface of each squash half with a thin layer of olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper on each half. Turn the squash facedown and roast in a 425F preheated oven until it is tender and completely cooked through, about 40-50 minutes. Set the squash aside until it’s cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a large stock pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 cup finely chopped shallot or red onion, about 1 large, 3-4 cloves garlic, minced. Cook, stirring often, until the onion begins to turn golden. Add 2 Tbsp of our favorite herbs (thyme, marjoram, and rosemary). Add to the pan just until they begin to wilt and become fragrant, then remove from heat.

Scoop out squash from flesh and transfer to blender with the caramelized shallot/onion/herb mixture and 3 cups vegetable/chicken broth, 1 tsp maple syrup, 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp ground black pepper. This can be done in batches if everything doesn’t fit in the blender because everything will return to the stock pot to cook further.

Once blended, return soup to stockpot and add 1-2 more cups of vegetable/chicken broth to thin your soup if desired, and add 1-2 Tbsp butter or olive oil. Bring to a boil, then reduce, and add salt and pepper to taste.