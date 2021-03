David's Pressed Sandwiches

A pressed sandwich, also called a panini, is exactly that. Load up a piece of bread with your favorite combination of meats, cheeses, and toppings. Top it off with another piece of bread. Brush the top with a little olive oil and place it in a hot pan. Press it down with a heavy frying pan or foil covered brick and cook over medium to medium high heat for 3 or 4 minutes. Flip and repeat process.