CINCINNATI (WJW) — Following a feel-good victory in Cincinnati, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was honest with the media about the week his team had faced with Odell Beckham Jr. leaving.

"When adversity hits nobody flinched. It was a long week, I'd be lying if I said otherwise," Mayfield admitted. "I'm proud of these guys for how they were able to focus and do their jobs. We have a good group, we really do."