White Chocolate Croissant Pudding

8 stale croissants torn into 1 inch pieces (leave out overnight or place in 200 degree oven for an hour)3 cup whipping cream1 cup whole milk1/2 cup sugar10 oz white chocolate (chips or chopped bars)8 egg yolks, whisked in large bowl2 whole eggs, whisked into egg yolks*Optional 1 c. dried cranberries1 13x9x2 baking dish buttered350 F oven