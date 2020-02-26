Why Discomfort is Good

View this post on Instagram

They CANNOT! It is impossible, and you know what? That's super great for you! Because when you feel a little scared, give it a good ol' kick in the a$$ by doing something. Because no--fear and action CANNOT coexist. Yes, yes. Now it's time to get moving, ok? #Fridaymood⠀ .⠀ Thanks to @fabiennefred @kiva_schuler and @iamboldheart for a fabulous #mindsetretreat in October.⠀ .⠀ #annkonkolycnm #authentickoaching #skills #mindset⠀ #follow #nurselife #nursesofinstagram #midwifelife #midwife #midwives #midwivesofinstagram #nurse #nurses #cnm #rn #obgyn #coaching #womeninmedicine #medicine #motivation #health #healthcare #fierce #nottoday #absolutelynot #fearandactioncannotcoexist #youcandoit #imperfectaction