Sol

Whole Wheat Griddle Cakes! Sol is located on Glenn Avenue in Willoughby.

Whole Wheat Griddle Cakes

•1.5 cups of whole wheat flour

•2 Tablespoons of vegetable oil

•1 cup of buttermilk

•1 large beaten egg

•1 tablespoon sugar

•1 pinch of salt

•1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

•1 teaspoon of baking powder

•1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions: 1. add all dry ingredients to mixing bowl and combine thoroughly.

2. Mix in wet ingredients next, until batter is appropriate consistency.

3. Pour batter onto a hot griddle or in a hot nonstick pan in silver dollar size cakes.

4. Flip after cake feels firm enough to do so.

5. Top with fruit or syrup of your choice and enjoy!