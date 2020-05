Roasted Side Dishes Cauliflower Brussel sprouts Potatoes All three are similar preparations using the same olive oil dressing. Make the dressing first to allow flavors to blend together. The following ingredients are for 1 recipe of 1 of the above. ¼ c. Olive oil 4 cloves of garlic minced 1 tsp kosher salt ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper ¼ tsp red pepper flakes (crushed red pepper) Stir ingredients together…