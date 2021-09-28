Weekend Getaway Must Haves
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for your family’s weekend getaway.
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
www.kalahariresorts.com/specials
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in nearby Sandusky is a great option for a fall getaway with something fun for everyone.
OOLY
OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand includes an array of expressive and creative items for both kids and adults, that make any space creative and fun, yet functional. Add tons of color and spark you creativity with OOLY. #CreateYourHappy
AND1 Girls High-Tops
AND1, the most authentic basketball brand in the world, just released its first-ever girls basketball sneaker collection! A slam dunk on every school shopping list, retailing for UNDER $19 at Walmart and Walmart.com
Travis Mathew
From the course to dinner and everything in between.