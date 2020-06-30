Virtual Culinary Class

View this post on Instagram

I am still processing 90+ pounds of strawberries and here we are in CHERRY SEASON! Welcome to summertime! Which brings me to another exciting series and collaboration announcement…we are teaming up with @quarryhillorchards and @quarryhillwinery to bring you a monthly series of online wine pairing and cooking classes…plus a bonus peach picking and canning field trip in their new barn!⠀ ⠀ Our first online Apéro in the Orchard class will take place on Tuesday, July 7th from 6pm-8pm. We will start with an virtual tour in the cherry orchard at Quarry Hill. Then we’ll be cooking a family meal of homemade cavatelli with a sorrel almond pesto, followed by a cherry dessert. Included with your ticket price are TWO bottles of @quarryhillwinery wines. July includes one bottle of Vidal Blanc and one bottle of Strawberry Rhubarb wine. Also included is a 2 lb bag of their fresh picked cherries from their orchard and all the ingredients for that evening’s meal. Delivery within a 20 mile radius of Strongsville is included or you may pick up at Quarry Hill or in Strongsville. You may also add on additional bags of cherries! Join us on July 7th or check out the other dates posted in our online and outdoor classes in the link in bio. Support your local family farms this summer! Photo by @caitlinantje