SipSavorSoul
SipSavorSoul shared a recipe for a twist on classic baked beans! Learn more here.

TRIPLE BEAN SALAD (serves 4)

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 can of cannelloni beans, rinsed and drained
¼ cup Green Onion, chopped
¼ cup of minced parsley as garnish

For the Dressing:½ cup EVOO

1 lemon, halved and squeezed

2 TB red vinegar

1 TB spicy brown mustard

¼ cup Maple Syrup

¼ tsp salt and black pepper

Add all ingredients in a large bowl and stir.  For the dressing, add all ingredients in another bowl and whisk well.  Add dressing to beans and toss well.  Garnish with parsley. Enjoy! 