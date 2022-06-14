SipSavorSoul

SipSavorSoul shared a recipe for a twist on classic baked beans! Learn more here.

TRIPLE BEAN SALAD (serves 4)

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 can of cannelloni beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup Green Onion, chopped

¼ cup of minced parsley as garnish



For the Dressing:½ cup EVOO

1 lemon, halved and squeezed

2 TB red vinegar

1 TB spicy brown mustard

¼ cup Maple Syrup

¼ tsp salt and black pepper

Add all ingredients in a large bowl and stir. For the dressing, add all ingredients in another bowl and whisk well. Add dressing to beans and toss well. Garnish with parsley. Enjoy!