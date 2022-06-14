SipSavorSoul
SipSavorSoul shared a recipe for a twist on classic baked beans! Learn more here.
TRIPLE BEAN SALAD (serves 4)
1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 can of cannelloni beans, rinsed and drained
¼ cup Green Onion, chopped
¼ cup of minced parsley as garnish
For the Dressing:½ cup EVOO
1 lemon, halved and squeezed
2 TB red vinegar
1 TB spicy brown mustard
¼ cup Maple Syrup
¼ tsp salt and black pepper
Add all ingredients in a large bowl and stir. For the dressing, add all ingredients in another bowl and whisk well. Add dressing to beans and toss well. Garnish with parsley. Enjoy!