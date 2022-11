Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland.

Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:

1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City)

2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)

3: Merry Art’s Pub & Grille (Lakewood)

4: BrewWall (Copley)