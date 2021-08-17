Front 9 Farm

Fresh produce and tasty recipes! Front 9 Farm is located on Richman Road in Lodi.

Tomato Tart

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare a pie dough by either using pre-made dough or using a buttery pastry crust recipe. Roll out the dough to a thin round, then fit the rolled-out dough into a 9-inch tart pan, allowing the edges to rise about 1/4 inch above the rim of the pan. Prick the dough all over with a fork.

Line the dough with aluminum foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 15 minutes until beginning to brown at the edges. Remove from the oven and carefully remove the foil and weights. Increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees.



Meanwhile, cut 1.5lb of tomatoes, about 1 quart, into 1/2-inch slices. Place in a colander to drain excess tomato liquid for 20 minutes.

Spread 1/4 cup basil pesto in an even layer over the parbaked tart crust. Sprinkle 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella or 1 mozzarella ball, thinly sliced, over the pesto. Sprinkle the fresh basil and oregano over the cheese.

In a medium bowl, prepare the custard: Whisk together 3 large eggs, 1/3 cup heavy cream, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp ground black pepper until combined.



Place the sliced tomatoes evenly over the cheese and herbs in overlapping concentric circles.



Pour the custard evenly over the tomato slices. Tip the pan to evenly distribute the liquid. Bake until the filling is set and won’t jiggle when shaken, about 35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving warm. This tart can also be served at room temperature.