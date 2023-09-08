Park St. Pizza
The Sleepy Hallow Pizza! Park St. Pizza is using roasted local pumpkin, fig preserves, apple bacon, mozzarella, and fresh basil to build the ultimate Autumn pizza! All local ingredients from Amish Country!
by: Rebecca Penrose
